Ospina: It’s been difficult for Napoli, but there are plenty of games left

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina is hopeful that Napoli can improve further in what’s left of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Partenopei have had a horrible season so far and despite improvements in recent weeks they remain 11th on just 30 points from their 23 games so far.

“It’s been a difficult season so far,” Ospina said after Napoli’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg win over Inter on Wednesday.

“But there are still points up for grabs and plenty of games to play.

“We have a lot of quality.”

Napoli surprised by falling to a 3-2 defeat at home to Lecce in Serie A last weekend, before going on to beat leaders Inter in midweek.

“This is football,” Ospina added.

“We always try to win.

“We lost against Lecce but we faced Inter with the right mentality and we did what we had to do.”

Next up for the Partenopei is a trip to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday evening.