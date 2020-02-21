Papu Gomez: Playing in the Champions League with Atalanta means more

Alejandro Papu Gomez believes that his first Champions League experience coming with Atalanta has made it all the more enjoyable.

The Argentinian has been instrumental in La Dea’s recent success, leading them to three straight European qualifications and he was again at the heart of their 4-1 defeat of Valencia in their Champions League knockout round debut on Wednesday.

“One day I’ll be able to say that although I didn’t play with a big club, I was able to build the great club that I wanted to play for at Atalanta,” the Nerazzurri captain said in light of their win over Valencia.

“I’ve managed to play in the Champions League with Atalanta.

“That probably has more value than doing it with a bigger club.”

Papu has made 221 appearances for the Nerazzurri, whom he now captains, scoring 53 goals and assisting 60 more in that time.