Parma desperate to get rid of Gervinho

Parma are trying all they can to rid themselves of Gervinho despite the winter window having closed across Europe.

The Ivorian has been causing problems at the club, most notably by failing to report for training last week, much to coach Roberto D’Aversa’s surprise.

“He hasn’t come to Collecchio [where Parma’s training centre is based] for the last three days,” D’Aversa said before the Crociati’s game at Cagliari.

Sporting director Daniele Faggiano has been working on his exit, but a move to take him to Al-Sadd broke down when the Serie A side had considered it done.

Faggiano is now hoping to find a new club for Gervinho somewhere where the transfer market is still open, namely Russia.

Should that fail, the Gialloblu aren’t opposed to the idea of terminating the player’s contract, though no decision has yet been reached.