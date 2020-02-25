Parma suspend ticket sales for SPAL clash

Parma have suspended ticket sales for their Serie A meeting with SPAL this coming weekend.

The coronavirus’ continuing spread throughout Italy has seen sporting activity across the north of the country cancelled, including four Serie A games which were postponed last weekend.

Now it appears as though the upcoming round will see a number of games played behind closed doors in order to prevent fans from travelling from city to city and to prevent large gatherings of people in a given location.

“Following the preventative Coronavirus measures that were put in place over the weekend,” a Parma statement read, “the Club now announces that there is a momentary block on ticket sales for Parma vs. Spal, a match scheduled for Sunday 1 March at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.”

Parma will host SPAL at 15:00 on Sunday after their game away to Torino was postponed last Sunday.