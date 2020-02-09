Parma v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

High-flying Lazio visit the Stadio Ennio Tardini to take on a tricky Parma side and Simone Inzaghi will be without a number of important players.

Lazio have won each of the previous six meetings with Parma though, including their last two at the Tardini, and the Crociati have only had worse winless runs against Roma and AC Milan previously.

Things won’t be easy for the hosts and Lazio are unbeaten in their last 17 Serie A matches, never enjoying a better run in their history.

Juraj Kucka will give hope to Parma though. He has won nine of his 11 Serie A meetings with the Biancocelesti – a better proportion than he’s enjoyed against any other side.

Parma: Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Caprari, Cornelius, Kucka.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.