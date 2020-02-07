Parma v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio put their longest ever unbeaten run in Serie A on the line on Sunday evening as they aim to make it 18 games without defeat at the Stadio Ennio Tardini against Parma.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Kucka, Cornelius, Caprari.

Unavailable: Inglese, Sepe, Kulusevski, Scozzarella, Gagliolo, Gervinho.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Lazzari, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Cataldi, Correa.

Suspended: Milinkovic-Savic, Radu.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have lost each of their last six matches against Lazio in Serie A, having conceded 2+ goals in each of these encounters; only against AC Milan (seven in 2007) and Roma (eight in 2010) have Parma lost more consecutive games in the top flight.

– Lazio won their last two away games in Serie A against Parma, as many wins as in their past nine matches on Parma’s home soil (W5 L2).

– Parma kept a clean sheet in their last two home games in Serie A; they have conceded just four goals at the Tardini since last October, fewer than any other side at home in this period.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 17 Serie A games: the Biancocelesti have never been on a longer unbeaten run in the competition.

– Parma have picked up 32 points in Serie A this season: in all 10 top-flight campaigns in which they earned 32+ points in their first 22 league games, Parma ended in the top six positions of the table (3 points per win era).

– Parma have attempted 33 headed shots, with only Sassuolo attempting fewer (24) in Serie A this season; however, only Inter (nine) and Cagliari (eight) have scored more than Parma (seven goals) with headers in the competition this season.

– Lazio (eight points) and Parma (six) are the two sides in Serie A with the most points won thanks to goals scored after the 89th minute this season.

– On average, only Sampdoria (24 minutes) are conceding their first goal of the match earlier than Lazio (33 minutes) and Parma (35 minutes) in Serie A in 2019/20.

– Ciro Immobile has scored nine penalty goals in the top flight 2019/20: the last player to have netted more from penalties in a single Serie A campaign was Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in 2011/12 (10 goals).

– Juraj Kucka of Parma has won nine of his 11 games against Lazio in Serie A, more than against any other side in the Italian top flight.