Parma v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Having lost every previous Serie A meeting between these sides, Parma aim to put that right when they welcome SPAL to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Scozzarella, Barillà, Kucka, Laurini, Sepe, Inglese.

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Zukanovic, Bonifazi; Castro, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Valoti, Reca; Petagna, Di Francesco.

Unavailable: Cerri, D’Alessandro.

KEY STATISTICS

– SPAL have won 100% of their Serie A matches against Parma (3/3): their best winning record against any team they’ve faced more than twice in the top flight.

– In the last two Serie A campaigns, only against Lazio have Parma lost all four of their games against an opponent – SPAL could become the second team to inflict four defeats in this period.

– The last time Parma kept consecutive clean sheets in Serie A was back in April 2019 – they kept a clean sheet in their most recent meeting with Sassuolo (1-0, MD24).

– Parma have won 10 of their 24 league matches in Serie A this season; their most at this stage of a campaign since 2003/04, when they finished in fifth place.

– SPAL could lose six consecutive games for the first time ever in Serie A. o SPAL have picked up 10 of their 15 total points in Serie A this season against teams in the top 10 of the table (67%); the highest such ratio of any team.

– Only Leganes (18) have scored fewer goals than SPAL (19) in the top five European leagues this season; indeed, four different players across these leagues have netted more than the Ferraresi as a team.

– Only Lecce (18.8) have faced more shots per game than Parma (18.4) in the current Serie A campaign. However, the opponents of the Crociati have averaged a shot conversion rate of just 6.8% – only Verona have conceded opposition attempts at a lower ratio.

– Gervinho could make his 50th appearance for Parma across all competitions (currently on 49). However, the Ivorian striker has played 196 minutes without scoring or assisting any goals against SPAL; his most against an opponent in the competition.

– Andrea Petagna has netted 53% of SPAL’s goals in Serie A this season (10/19); the highest ratio by a player for his team in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.