Pepe: Lazio are a bigger threat to Juventus than Inter

Former Udinese and Juventus winger Simone Pepe believes that Lazio are more likely to challenge the Bianconeri for the Serie A title more than Inter this season.

The 36-year-old praised the Aquile for the unity within the squad and coach Simone Inzaghi for being able to collect victories despite having to make changes to the starting line-up when necessary.

“For me, the alternative to Juventus are Lazio more than Inter,” Pepe said on Tiki Taka.

“A few weeks ago, we said that Lazio would have struggled without [Joaquin] Correa and instead the team have continued to win.

“[Manuel] Lazzari was out and [Adam] Marusic came in and did well, [Francesco] Acerbi was out and [Denis] Vavro came in and did well. Lazio are the great group that the squad have created themselves.”

The Biancocelesti defeated Genoa 3-2 in the Sunday lunchtime game and they remain one point behind La Vecchia Signora after 25 rounds.