Percassi: Ilicic and Gomez love what they do

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi believes that Papu Gomez and Josip Ilicic are continuing to show their quality as they thrive in the environment that La Dea provides.

Percassi was speaking after Gomez and Ilicic starred for Gian Piero Gasperini’s team in a 4-1 win over Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

“Gomez and Ilicic have given continuity to their quality. They love what they do,” Percassi said in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Few can count on an environment like that of Atalanta, in Bergamo they are fine, the fans love them, they make them feel important.

“Gasperini has also got them in to fantastic physical condition. They continue to show their quality, you can see very well that he likes what they do.”

Atalanta have continued to show that they belong at Serie A’s top table so far this term having won 13 of their first 24 league games and, against what were seemingly insurmountable odds having struggled early in the competition, qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds.