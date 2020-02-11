Petruzzi: Dzeko isn’t a leader

Former Roma defender Fabio Petruzzi has said that Giallorossi captain Edin Dzeko lacks leadership qualities and he also would have liked Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic to have joined the club instead of AC Milan.

The Bosnian striker has become captain since Alessandro Florenzi went on loan to Spanish side Valencia in January, but this has not impressed one of their club stalwarts from the 1990s, especially after the Lupi lost 3-2 to Bologna on Friday evening.

“Dzeko has no quality as a leader,” Petruzzi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I was hoping Ibrahimovic could arrive. He gives you that something more than what is needed on the pitch.

“He is always decisive, he has charisma, and a [strong] mentality.

“This is useful for a team. Dzeko is a great player, but to be a leader it takes more.”

Dzeko has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 23 Serie A matches so far this season.