Piacenza suspend youth training due to Coronavirus, senior match postponed as well

Piacenza have suspended training for their youth teams as a precaution against the Coronavirus, while the Lega Pro has announced that their upcoming senior team match has been postponed as well.

The disease has reached the towns of Codogno and Castiglione D’Adda, and with many of the Biancorossi youth players hailing from those areas, the club have opted to step in.

SportPiacenza.it reports the Serie C club have stopped training sessions and postponed Primavera matches as a precaution.

That decision was taken one step further by Lega Pro on Friday, as they announced that the match between Piacenza-Sambenedettese scheduled for February 22 has been postponed.

No makeup date has been announced at this time.

The decision is the latest in a rash of match postponements that has hit the Lombardy region, as over 40 games involving amateur clubs set for this weekend have also been pushed back.