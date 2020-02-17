Pioli: AC Milan should have finished the game off earlier

Despite a 1-0 win over Torino, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli feels his side had enough in them to make sure of the three points much earlier.

Ante Rebic’s goal just before the half hour mark was enough ensure all three points went to Pioli’s men as the visitors failed to cause the Rossoneri any real problems, despite being allowed back into the contest in the second half.

“Winning, gritting your teeth and fighting are positive things,” Pioli told the press. “We could have finished the game earlier.

“I’m satisfied with the team’s recent performances, but we can improve in the final third.

“The fans are fantastic, they encourage us every Sunday, and the results became positive thanks to the atmosphere [in the stadium].”

Milan moved joint-sixth in the Serie A table, and are now 10 points away from the Champions League qualification spots, but Pioli wasn’t letting any talk of European football to get in the way of the upcoming matches.

“All we can do is prepare for the next game,” Pioli said. “Its a difficult match against Fiorentina and then we will think about the standings.”