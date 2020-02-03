Pioli: Are AC Milan overdependent on Ibrahimovic? What about Immobile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku?

Stefano Pioli doesn’t feel as though AC Milan are overdependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old has changed the Rossoneri’s fortunes since his winter arrival but in his absence on Sunday they struggled to draw with Hellas Verona at the Stadio San Siro.

“The less dependent you are on a player, the more chance you have of having balance,” Pioli acknowledged to Sky Sport Italia.

“But it’s inevitable that the champion players give the team more.

“I think of [Edin] Dzeko at Roma, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, [Ciro] Immobile at Lazio and [Romelu] Lukaku at Inter.

“Ibra was taken out by the flu, but now he’s better. Let’s see [what happens].”