Pioli: Inter are a strong team, but AC Milan want to exploit their weaknesses

Stefano Pioli is hoping to take advantage of Inter’s weaknesses in the upcoming derby between AC Milan and the Nerazzurri at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter won the season’s first meeting 2-0 back in September, but the Rossoneri have shown some signs of progress of late.

“All teams have their weaknesses,” Pioli said looking ahead to next weekend’s Derby della Madonnina.

“Inter are a strong team with a lot of quality.

“They’ve very solid and compact.

“But we have our characteristics, and we’ll try to show them on the pitch.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed Milan’s draw with Verona as he was suffering with the flu, but Pioli is hopeful that the Swede will be back to 100 percent ahead of facing Inter.

“The flu has left him,” the coach said.

“I hope he can have a full, normal week and be on the pitch in the derby.

“He’s a very important player for us.”