Pioli: Inter were better than AC Milan… Until December

With AC Milan having put their poor start to the campaign behind them, coach Stefano Pioli feels that his side can put in a good performance and win the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

Milan have gone seven matches unbeaten in all competitions, and are yet to suffer defeat in 2020.

“Inter were better than Milan from the beginning of the season until December,” Pioli told the press.

“Now we are trying to recover and hope to have a good performance in the derby.

“We prepare to win every game, and to do that you have to play better than the opponent.

“Taking into account the characteristics of the opponent, we will see if our strategy is right on Sunday.”

Star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the draw with Hellas Verona last weekend due to flu, and did train away from his teammates at the the beginning of the week, but is expected to be available to face his former side.

“He did some planned and individual training,” Pioli stated. “Today [Saturday] he’ll do training with the squad and if all goes well he will be available for the derby.

“We are facing a team that hasn’t lost for some time and we have to have Ibrahimovic with us tomorrow, charged and ready to go.”

Inter go into the match at favourites given their superior form this season, but Pioli urged his players to trust in their ability.

“I am preparing to win the game,” Pioli continued. “The team is well, and can’t hide from the difficulty that out opponents are strong.

“We have to have the conviction to trust in our own ability. Right now, we are creating a lot of chances, and we have to maintain that attitude.

“We can’t afford to be compact in both phases of the game [attack and defence]. Winning the derby would give us a lot of self-esteem and growth in every area.

“We are a strong side, and this is an important match for us. Even though you get the same number of points, the derby is worth more.”