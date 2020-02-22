Pioli: It wasn’t a penalty, I don’t understand why VAR wasn’t used

After AC Milan surrendered a lead in the last five minutes of their match with Fiorentina, to eventually draw 1-1, coach Stefano Pioli bemoaned his team’s change in attitude in the final 20 minutes.

Ante Rebic bagged his sixth goal in seven league appearances in 2020, and after Dalbert was sent off just after the hour it looked like the three points were going to Milan. But Fiorentina to their credit, rallied and Erick Pulgar scored a penalty in the final five minutes.

“Our change in attitude was wrong,” Pioli told the press. “We were too superficial, but it wasn’t a penalty, that was clear.

“I don’t understand why technology didn’t help the referee correct his mistake.

“The mentality changed due to a number of things. The team they were in complete control and were too confident. There was too much enthusiasm.

“Without that balance and calmness, you struggle. The draw is not the result we wanted and nor what we deserved for the first 70 minutes, but not the last 20.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal chopped off after VAR intervened to show a handball in the build up.

“He had his arm against his body,” Pioli said. “Even though there is the law, I am not crazy about the handball rule in these situations.”

The former Fiorentina boss was warmly welcomed back by the fans, who displayed a banner praising his leadership as well as giving him a Viola shirt. Pioli was in charge of the club when Davide Astori tragically passed.

“It was an emotional evening because Florence has always given me these feelings,” Pioli said. “As well as having experienced something which brought together the city.”