Pioli unhappy with AC Milan’s wasted chances

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli believes his side should have taken all the three points against Hellas Verona, especially after Sofyan Amrabat was sent off with more than 20 minutes left.

The Rossoneri had Hakan Calhanoglu’s deflected freekick to thank for earning them a point against Hellas Verona, who looked the more organised and dangerous side during the 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro.

“We struggled a bit as a result of Verona’s aggressive approach, which is something we expected”, Pioli told the press.

“However, we deserved to equalise and had the opportunities to score the winner. When they lost a man in the second half, we should have moved the ball better but instead we lost clarity of mind.

“We had the chances to win the match and should have taken them, although Verona played brilliantly.”

A win would’ve seen Milan move clear in sixth place, but their pursuit of a European spot will continue when they face city-rivals Inter next Sunday.

“We know it’s an important game, we didn’t need to win today to boost our morale,” Pioli said.

“We know we have to improve, because when you fight so hard you always hope that your efforts can bring all the three points, but we weren’t good enough.”