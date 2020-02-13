Pioli unhappy with Juventus’ penalty

Following the 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at the Stadio San Siro, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was disappointed with the end of the match and the confusion surrounding the equalising penalty.

On top for the majority of the game, Milan took the lead 61 minutes in through Ante Rebic, who bagged his fifth of the season in all competitions.

Theo Hernandez was sent off with a quarter of the game left to play, before a Davide Calabria handball gave Ronaldo the chance to score from the penalty spot, which he did.

“Just before that there was a foul on Ibrahimovic that wasn’t given,” Pioli told the press. “The play wouldn’t have continued if the referee had intervened then. We were certainly damaged.

“At the referees meeting they had told us it was not a penalty. There is really a lot of confusion about the handball rule.

“I am very proud of my players. We are having good performances, tonight too, we played better than a stronger opponent. I am happy with the performance but disappointed with the result.

“For ten minutes, we lost it but on a physical and mental level, we are getting stronger. We are approaching being a great team.

“We will be missing many players in the return leg, so we will need a huge performance.”