PODCAST: Coronavirus helps Juventus and Lazio pull further clear of Inter

Serie A took a hit with the Coronavirus reaching Italy this week, but the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to discuss the action that did happen.

Six games were played and we were at three of them, so Conor Clancy had Kev Pogorzelski, Vito Doria and Alessandro Bai joining to talk through the action.

Juventus extended their lead over Inter, as did Lazio, with the Nerazzurri’s game being postponed.

Juve’s win was costly for SPAL, as was Lazio’s for Genoa.

Fiorentina fought back to hold AC Milan, Bologna drew with Sampdoria and Roma best Lecce.

