PODCAST: Juventus controversy, Inter turn to Lukaku and Lazio turn on the style

Juventus did what Juventus do and won again to keep their distance over Inter and Lazio atop the Serie A table over the weekend.

Inter themselves fought for a win at Udinese while Lazio thumped SPAL for five at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta edged into fourth with a point despite only drawing against Genoa, taking advantage of Roma’s loss at Sassuolo, while Parma and Cagliari kept locked on 32 points as they drew in the mini Europa League playoff.

Napoli won again at Sampdoria, AC Milan looked lost without their 38-year-old forward and Lecce got a big win in their battle against the drop.

For that and everything else from Serie A this past weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.