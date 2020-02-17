PODCAST: Lazio contenders, Inter pretenders

Inter’s time at the top of Serie A came to an end this week as they fell at Lazio, who jump to second while Juventus moved back to the summit in a chaotic weekend of calcio action.

Thankfully, the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to discuss it all, with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria joining Conor Clancy.

Alasdair Mackenzie joins on the line from the Stadio Olimpico to finally admit that the Biancocelesti are in the title race, Ben Hughes appears to discuss Cagliari’s collapse, and Dov Schiavone calls in to talk about Juventus, but spends most of his time chatting about food with Conor.

Atalanta tightened their grip on fourth with yet another impressive comeback win over Roma.

At the bottom both Lecce and Genoa picked up big wins, SPAL and Brescia look condemned to Serie B and Sampdoria took a thumping against Fiorentina.

Parma continued to impress by winning their derby against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona were held in Udine.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.