PODCAST: Pazza Inter are back, and they’re top of Serie A!

Inter won a chaotic Milan Derby to go top of Serie A and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to discuss that and everything else from the weekend that was.

Juventus blew a lead to lose in Verona, meaning Lazio and Inter’s wins have just one point separating the top three.

Elsewhere, Atalanta came from behind again to win at Fiorentina and go three points clear in fourth, ahead of welcoming fifth placed Roma to Bergamo.

Roma lost at home to Bologna, Lecce won at Napoli and Sampdoria beat Torino.

At the bottom, SPAL changed coach after losing to Sassuolo late on, Eugenio Corini was sacked by Brescia for the second time this season and Genoa beat a struggling Cagliari.

