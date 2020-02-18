Raiola: Pogba isn’t ‘owned’ by Manchester United, he’s an employee

Mino Raiola has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s criticism of him this week, following his interview in which he said Italy was a ‘second home’ to his client Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and could return to Juventus, but Raiola’s comments last week didn’t sit well with the United boss and a war of words has commenced.

“If you read the whole interview I was asked if Paul would fancy Italy,” Raiola told talkSPORT on Tuesday.

“I said Italy is a second home, but that is not the case now as he is concentrated on Manchester United and getting back in the team as soon as possible and having a great end of the season.”

Focusing in on Solskjaer, Raiola wasn’t pleased by what the Norwegian had to say on the matter.

“In all seriousness, I thought what Solskjaer said was out of line,” the agent added.

“He took parts of sentences of an interview of mine, and acted a little bit offended that I was offering Paul Pogba to other clubs without permission.

“The question was ‘would he like Italy?’ – what has that got to do with being Manchester United’s player. And saying that you are Manchester United’s player – are you owned by the club?

“Ole said he is owned by Manchester United and I have a principal problem with that. He is an employee, he is not owned by Manchester United.

“Being employee doesn’t mean I cannot have an opinion or say something I want to say.”