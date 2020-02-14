Raiola: Pogba wouldn’t mind going back to Juventus

After Juventus drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, the agent of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has hinted at a potential return to the Bianconeri.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus deemed as potential destination.

“As with Ibrahimovic,” Raiola told the press. “Italy is also a second home for Pogba and he wouldn’t mind going back to Juventus, but we’ll talk about it after Euro 2020.

“He [Pogba] wants to compete at the highest level, but cannot leave [Man Utd] now if things aren’t going well.”

Pogba was previously at Juventus, but left to join Manchester United in 2016.