Ramsey linked with Juventus exit

Aaron Ramsey’s time in Italy could come to an end after just one season with Juventus.

The Welshman arrived in Turin on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer, but he hasn’t quite found his feet under Maurizio Sarri.

The Sun are reporting that he could return to the Premier League in the summer, where they explain Arsenal fans would gladly welcome him back with open arms.

Ramsey has made 19 appearances for Juve this season but just eight of those have come as a starter, and he hasn’t been chosen in a starting XI since facing Parma on January 19.

The midfielder spent more than eight years with the Gunners, during which time he won three FA Cups.