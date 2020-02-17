Rebic to the rescue for AC Milan once again

A lone Ante Rebic goal gave AC Milan a 1-0 win over Torino on Monday evening at the Stadio San Siro.

With just two shots on target over the match, Rebic bagged his fifth goal in 2020, as Milan managed to hang on to claim all three points and their first Serie A win against Torino since August 2016.

As a result, the Rossoneri climb to joint sixth in the Serie A table, level with Parma and Verona. While Torino drop to 14th place and are just five points above the relegation zone.

Milan started with plenty of intensity and Davide Calabria had an initial shot deflected just wide.

At the other end, Lorenzo De Silvestri got in behind the Milan defence and cut back to Alejandro Berenguer, but he could only fire well over from just inside the box.

Rebic got down the left and his low cross was flicked into the path of Lucas Paqueta by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Brazilian was denied by a brilliant low stop by Salvatore Sirigu.

Milan took the lead 25 minutes in through Rebic after he was found by Samu Castillejo, unmarked, and smashed home from 12 yards.

After the break, Milan had a golden opportunity to double their lead when Zlatan Ibrahimovic managed to get himself free just inside the 18-yard box, before side-footing inches over the crossbar.

Moments later, from he same position Castillejo dragged his effort wide of Sirigu’s post.

From there though, it was Torino who had the upper hand as they pressed Milan back into their own half. However, they were unable to really test Gianluigi Donnarumma.