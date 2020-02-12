Referee handed one-year ban after headbutting goalkeeper in Macerata

For the first time in Italy a referee has been handed a one-year ban after headbutting a goalkeeper following a regional league match.

The incident took place in Mogliano, which is located in the province of Macerata, on February 1 in a second division regional league match between Borgo Mogliano and Montottone.

Referee Antonio Martiniello sent off Borgo Mogliano goalkeeper Matteo Ciccioli during the contest, though the home side eventually held on to claim a 3-1 victory.

After the match the goalkeeper headed to the dressing room in search of an explanation for his sending off, but instead he got far more than he bargained for.

Ciccioli and Martiniello got into a heated discussion in the corridor which eventually ended with Martiniello headbutting the goalkeeper, who was taken to hospital for treatment before eventually being discharged.

The incident has cost Martiniello dearly as he has been banned from officiating matches, banned from entering the facilities of any professional Italian club, minor or amateur, and banned from attending any matches involving the Italian national team for the next year.