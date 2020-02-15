Roma midfielder set for further spell on sidelines

Javier Pastore may have seen his season come to an untimely end, as the Roma midfielder was ruled out for two months through injury.

The Argentine has endured an injury-plagued spell in the capital after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, with fitness issues limiting him to just 13 appearances this season.

Having struggled with a hip injury since November, Pastore’s only first team action in the past 15 matches was a cameo deep into stoppage time during Roma’s 1-1 draw with Lazio on 26 January.

Corriere dello Sport report that Roma sent the 30-year-old for further tests and whilst surgery has been avoided, Pastore will be unavailable for at least two months, potentially ending his season.

The Giallorossi have been ravaged by injury this campaign, with Nicolo Zaniolo, Amadou Diawara, Davide Zappacosta and Lorenzo Pellegrini all suffering long-term issues.

Former Palermo star Pastore has scored four goals in 30 appearances for Roma across his two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico.