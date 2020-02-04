Roma takeover could be completed by mid-February

Talks regarding the sale of Roma continue as representatives of Friedkin Group and James Pallotta’s lawyers remain locked in negotiations.

The sale process is a lengthy one, as the two parties are revising the 12 companies that currently make up the Giallorossi.

Dan Friedkin is not present for the talks, but his representatives remain in the capital city in hopes of finalizing a deal by the middle of the month according to Corriere dello Sport.

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi and deputy Antonio Cavallo were also present for the talks, while President of the Friedkin Group Marc Watts and Vice President of Friedkin Business and Development Group Eric Williamson were there for the American group.

Early figures suggest the sale price will be in the region of €780 million, which includes the €272m of debt the club currently has and a capital increase of €130m which has already been approved by shareholders.