Roma v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico as the pair begin Round 23 of the Serie A season.

Roma have lost only one of their last 22 Serie A meetings against Bologna in the second half of the season (W13 D8), remaining unbeaten in the last 11 (W6 D5).

Bologna have won three of their last four Serie A away games (L1), as many as they had in the previous 36 such matches.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Perotti, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.