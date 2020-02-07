Roma v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The weekend’s Serie A action kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday night as Roma welcome Bologna to the Eternal City.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Veretout, Cristante; Under, Perotti, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Zappacosta, Zaniolo, Diawara.

Suspended: Pellegrini.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Schouten, Dominguez; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

Unavailable: Dijks, Krejci, Medel, Sansone, Santander.

Suspended: Poli

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have lost only one of their last 22 Serie A meetings against Bologna in the second half of the season (W13 D8), remaining unbeaten in the last 11 (W6 D5).

– Bologna have won more Serie A meetings against Roma than they have versus any other (W49 D43 L51).

– Roma have only won one of their last five Serie A matches (D1 L3), after having won four of the previous five in the competition (D1).

– Roma have won only one point in their last three Serie A home matches, this after registering four successive victories – they last failed to win in four such games in a row in 2015.

– Bologna have won their last two Serie A games and could win three in a row for the first time since March 2019.

– Bologna have won three of their last four Serie A away games (L1), as many as they had in the previous 36 such matches.

– Roma have faced the fewest shots in Serie A this season (245), 54 fewer than Bologna’s 299 – however, the Rossoblu have recorded an xGA total of 31, only three more than the Giallorossi this term (28 Roma, 31 Bologna).

– Bologna have scored the most goals from corners in Serie A this season (eight), and only Inter (0) and Roma (1) have conceded fewer such goals than the Rossoblu (2).

– Roma’s Edin Dzeko has scored four Serie A goals against Bologna, all at the Dall’Ara – indeed, he has failed to find the net in four league meetings against the Rossoblu at the Olimpico.

– Bologna’s Rodrigo Palacio made his Serie A debut against Roma in August 2009 with Genoa. Palacio has scored three league goals Roma, including a brace in February 2011, during the historic comeback victory from 3-0 down to 4-3.