Roma v Gent: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Gent to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night for Europa League round of 32 action, hoping to replicate the kind of form they showed in this fixture last time.

The only previous occasion that pitted these sides together was in the qualifying round in 2009 when the Giallorossi hit double figures en route to a 10-2 aggregate success.

Roma’s 7-1 victory in Belgium in the second leg remains a club record for their biggest ever continental away win.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Carles Perez, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko

Gent: Kaminski; Lustig, Plastun, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Mohammadi; Kums, Owusu, Odjidja; Bezus; Depoitre, David