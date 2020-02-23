Roma v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Roma aim to avoid losing four successive Serie A fixtures for the first time in 12 years when they welcome Lecce to the Stadio Olimpico.

Interestingly, Lecce also have a streak of their own going and they are aiming to win four games in a row in Serie A for the first time in club history.

However, he Salentini haven’t won away to Roma in 34 years, since their first ever trip to the Eternal City in top flight action.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Bruno Peres, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Lecce: Vigorito; Donati, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Petriccione, Deiola, Majer; Mancosu, Barak; Lapadula