Roma v Lecce: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma have lost just once at home to Lecce in Serie A, in their first meeting in 1986, and welcome the relegation battlers to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-1-4-1): Lopez; Peres, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Veretout; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Cristante, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Zappacosta, Zaniolo, Diawara, Mirante.

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Vigorito; Donati, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Majer, Deiola, Barak; Mancosu; Shakhov, Lapadula.

Unavailable: Falco, Farias, Mecciarello.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma won 1-0 in the reverse fixture against Lecce last September: in the whole 2018/19 campaign, they failed to do a league double whilst not conceding against any opponent.

– After losing their first home meeting against Lecce in April 1986, Roma have gone unbeaten in each of their following 14 (W12 D2), including four victories in the last four.

– Roma have won 12 of their last 13 Serie A home games against a promoted side (D1); their last such defeat at the Olimpico was back in May 2015 (v Parma).

– Roma have lost each of their last three Serie A games and could lose four in a row in the competition for the first time since November 2008, under Luciano Spalletti.

– Lecce have won their last three Serie A matches; they have never won four in a row in the top flight, whilst the last promoted team to achieve this was Juventus in April 2008.

– Roma have faced the fewest shots (270) in Serie A this season, whilst no side have conceded more than Lecce so far (445, level with Brescia).

– No team have conceded more goals than Lecce in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (11, included two of their last four). On the other hand, only Lazio (two) have conceded fewer than Roma (three) in the same period.

– Lecce are, alongside Parma, one of the two teams who are yet to lose a game in which they have taken the lead in Serie A this season, whilst Roma have lost only once in this situation (v Atalanta on matchday 24).

– Roma’s Edin Dzeko, who scored in the reverse meeting with Lecce (his only appearance against them), has found the net in 58% of his Serie A matches against a promoted team (14/24, 19 goals in total).

– Filippo Falco, who is injured for this match, is the only Lecce player with 3+ goals and 3+ assists in Serie A this season: in games when he has started, Lecce have won 33.3% this term (5/15), whereas without him the percentage has been just 11.1% (1/9).