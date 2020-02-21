Ruiz stunner spares Napoli blushes against battling Brescia

Napoli came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Brescia at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti in Serie A on Friday.

Brescia took a first half lead with a rare attack, as Jhon Chancellor rose highest from a corner to head beyond David Ospina.

However, Napoli drew level early in the second half, as a handball in the box allowed Lorenzo Insigne to score from the penalty spot. Within minutes, the Azzurri had turned the match on it’s head through a magnificent Fabian Ruiz strike from the edge of the box.

Napoli began brightly and had rattled the woodwork within the opening two minutes, as Dries Mertens broke into the box and saw a chipped effort clip the top of the bar.

Shortly after, Matteo Politano found Fabian with a reverse pass, but the Spaniard sliced his shot over on the turn.

With the visitors dominating possession, Mertens came close once more. Latching on to Insigne’s wonderful ball over the top, the forward met the delivery over his shoulder on the volley but could only strike at Jesse Joronen.

Against the run of play, Brescia took the lead shortly before the half hour mark. A pinpoint Sandro Tonali corner was attacked by Chancellor, as the Venezuelan rose above Kostas Manolas to power a header home.

Having fallen behind, Napoli pushed for an equaliser before half time but struggled to fashion an opening, with Ales Mateju nodding a dangerous Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross behind before Elif Elmas could apply the finish.

Immediately after the restart, Napoli were awarded a penalty, as Insigne’s cross clipped Mateju’s arm en route to Mertens. After a VAR consultation, a spot kick was awarded, and Insigne made no mistake in sending Joronen the wrong way.

Just minutes later, the Partenopei had completed their turnaround in some style. Fabian collected a Di Lorenzo pass on the edge of the box and unleashed a rifled effort across goal and into the top corner.

Despite being pushed back into their own half, Brescia weren’t without a threat of their own, with Tonali and Chancellor combining once more. The former swung in a threatening freekick, but the goalscorer was unable to add to his tally as his header was deflected wide.

Meanwhile, Simon Skrabb cut back onto his left foot and floated a cross into the box, only for Mario Balotelli to slice over from close range.

However, Brescia were unable to force an equaliser as Napoli held out for victory, sending them sixth in the table and continuing their resurgence under coach Gennaro Gattuso.