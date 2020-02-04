Saelemaekers: I want to become an important player at AC Milan

New AC Milan signing Alexis Saelemaekers is keen to show his worth after completing a dream move to the Rossoneri.

The Belgian joined from Anderlecht on deadline day and featured off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Saelemaekers made it clear he wants to achieve great things at Milan, and that he’s already hard at work learning Italian.

“I want to do my best and become an important part of this team,” he stated at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “I chose the No.56 because it’s the first number I wore as a professional footballer and it has brought me some good luck.

“I feel good at the moment and especially at ease with my teammates who can speak French like me, for example Bennacer. But I will try to learn Italian as soon as possible.

“My debut was a very big moment for me, it was a dream come true. I am extremely happy to have played at San Siro straight away and it was an honour for me to be called to the Rossoneri cause.

“I’ve been surprised, in a good way, about how well my teammates have welcomed me, and I’m delighted about that. I feel ready to wear this shirt, and I’m focused on working to my full potential and earning a place in the starting line-up.”

The Belgian is looking forward to playing alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, someone he watched while growing up.

“I found myself standing in front of people like Maldini and Boban, players who I always admired,” he added. “My childhood dream has come true. I watched Ibra on TV, now I get to see him next to me in the changing room.

“He’s a champion, a special player and someone who spurs me on to give my all. I remember Biglia’s spell at Anderlecht when I was younger, I observed him on the pitch and admired him for his discipline in particular.

“When you’re in the changing room, you can sense the grandeur of this Club: there are determined people who only want to win.”