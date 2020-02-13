Sarri calls up three Under-23 players for Juventus’ trip to AC Milan

Maurizio Sarri has turned to Juventus’ Under-23s to pad out his squad for the Bianconeri’s Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan this Thursday evening.

Juve visit the Stadio San Siro for the first leg of the tie and they’ll make the trip with three youngsters in their ranks.

Sarri has chosen defenders Luca Coccolo and Wesley to join his first-team squad in Milan, as well as forward Marco Olivieri.

Coccolo has been involved with the first team for a number of weeks now, and is a left-sided centre-back who can also play on the left of a back four.

Olivieri, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old forward who offers power and physique up top with an eye for goal, though he’s also capable of operating out wide.

Brazilian Wesley meanwhile offers a lot going forward from full-back but is still quite raw defensively and has drawn comparisons with Dani Alves.