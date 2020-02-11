Sarri discusses Juventus future with Agnelli and Paratici

After witnessing his side lose 2-1 to Hellas Verona on Saturday evening, Juventus tactician Maurizio Sarri had a meeting with club chairman Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Fabio Paratici to discuss the recent form of the team.

The Bianconeri are only off top spot on goal difference, level on 54 points with Inter, but two defeats in the last three Serie A matches has brought some concerns.

According to La Stampa, Sarri met with Agnelli and Paratici for Monday dinner and discussed issues such as defensive frailties, a lack of motivation, and the struggle to successfully implement the Sarrismo attacking philosophy.

The Italian newspaper also reports that certain fixtures in the next three weeks could define their season, starting with their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against AC Milan on Thursday evening, the Champions League Round of 16 clash with French side Olympique Lyon in late February, and the Serie A clash with Inter in early March.