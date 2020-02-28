Sarri has three weeks to save Juventus job

Things aren’t going well for Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, and it looks as though the Italian has three weeks to save his job.

The Bianconeri currently sit atop the Serie A standings, but things haven’t gone well in recent times.

They’ve lost three out of their last seven matches – Napoli and Hellas Verona in Serie A, along with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League that saw them fail to register a shot on target.

Those figures aren’t good enough for a side that’s wont last eight Serie A titles and harbours dreams of winning Europe’s greatest prize, and as a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Sarri has three weeks to save his job.

The next seven days will go a long way into how the rest of the season goes, as Juventus play host to Inter in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

After that the Bianconeri welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. The first leg at the San Siro ended in a 1-1 draw.

A defeat in either match would certainly put the pressure on Sarri, while the return leg against Lyon on March 17 could be the deciding factor in how things play out, as bowing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 likely won’t sit well with President Andrea Agnelli.