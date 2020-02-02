Sarri: I don’t know why Commisso is angry, and I don’t care

Following Juventus’ win over Fiorentina, Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri was unable to understand why Viola president Rocco Commisso was so angry with the result.

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, with both given following VAR review.

When asked about Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso’s comments regarding the referees, Sarri was clear in his assessment of the game.

“I looked at the stats,” Sarri told the press. “ We were better in possession and in territory. So, for me the result seems to follow on from that.

“I don’t know [why he was so angry] and I don’t care. I only saw the stats which were in our favour.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his ninth successive Serie A game, as well as getting his 50th goal for Juventus, and Sarri believes he is back to his best.

“The knee problem didn’t allow him to train at his best,” Sarri continued. “He then had specific training.

“He is explosive, and therefore I think it is right that he trains in that way.

“We have to give him the right conditions to score, and in a match like today, having Douglas Costa in the side added some balance in the defensive phase.”

Douglas Costa made his first start for Juventus in since their away match against Fiorentina in September and Sarri was happy with his contribution.

“When preparing for the game, we thought that given they defend wide, we could use a solution there,” Sarri went on.

“It is clear that leaving [Paulo] Dybala out is heresy, as we saw at the end of the game.

“Nevertheless, Douglas gave us a lot of balance.”