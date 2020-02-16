Sarri: Juventus did what had to be done

After Juventus completed a simple 2-0 win over Brescia on Sunday afternoon, coach Maurizio Sarri was happy with his side’s performance, and admitted he wasn’t worried about any lack of form.

Juventus missed a host of chances after Brescia were reduced to 10 men when Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes, with Dybala bagged the resulting freekick from the second foul. Juan Cuadrado then grabbed with second with 15 minutes left to play.

“The team did what it had to do,” Sarri told the press. “We had a good spell, then 15 minutes with nothing much happening, but moved the ball patiently and hit the woodwork three times.

“The team also did well when playing the ball out from the back, and took some risks. The fans are demanding but we are used to it.

“The first time I played against Real Madrid, I remember the fans at the Estadio Bernabeu got on top of the team after one pass. It’s a sign of what they are used to.

“We lost two games, after not having done so for three months. This team is used to having a bigger advantage.

“I do things as normal, and you have to stay calm when you win seven or eight games in a row, and even more so when you lose two games in a month.”

Giorgio Chiellini made his comeback from injury in the win over Brescia, coming on as a second half substitute much to the delight of the Juventus fans.

“He is well,” Sarri stated. “He isn’t ready to start yet, but he is progressing fast.

“The hope is that every week he will be able to move forward a bit more, so we will see if he is ready for the upcoming big games.”

Finally when asked about Sunday evening’s big match between Juventus’ Scudetto rivals Lazio and Inter, Sarri was more concerned with a Serie B encounter.

“Tonight Empoli play Pisa,” Sarri said. “My love for Empoli will be on show, because for them it is a monstrous derby.

“I’ll watch the first 15 minutes of Inter then I’ll watch Empoli.”