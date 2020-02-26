Sarri: Juventus didn’t do enough

After Juventus were beaten 1-0 by Lyon in their Champions League last 16 match, Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri lamented the poor performance of his side particularly in the first half.

Lucas Tousart grabbed the only goal of the game as a confident Lyon side game themselves a slender advantage to take to Turin.

“We started the first half quite slowly,” Sarri told the press, “played poorly, and with little aggression.

“Sometimes that happens without any particular reason. We moved the ball too slowly and had a hard time passing the ball.

“In the second half we had a better rhythm, better movement without the ball, and recovering the ball in the opposition half. But for a last 16 match we didn’t do enough.

“It’s not too big a deficit in a Champions League match, and we have another 90 minutes to out the situation right.”

There were two penalty claims from Juventus and Sarri felt that if the games were in Italy they would have been awarded.

“In Italy there would have been two penalties for us,” Sarri continued. “On Ronaldo and on Dybala.

“In Europe the barometer is different and we have to adapt.”