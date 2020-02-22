Sarri: Juventus knew that visiting SPAL wouldn’t be easy

Maurizio Sarri was somewhat relieved that Juventus managed to negotiate their way past SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday evening.

The Old Lady led from the first half and even went two goals ahead, but the Biancazzurri fought back and very nearly ensured that the spoils were shared.

“It was a very difficult game,” Sarri said at his post-match press conference.

“We hadn’t won here in the last few seasons and we missed chances to close out the game.

“I expected it to be difficult though because it was one of the last chances SPAL have to fight for safety.”

SPAL were awarded a penalty in controversial circumstances. Simone Missiroli was fouled by Daniele Rugani, though nothing was awarded initially.

Federico La Penna was informed by VAR official Marco Di Bello that a foul had taken place, but when La Penna went to his pitchside monitor he found that it wasn’t working.

A walkie-talkie was used for the pair to communicate, and La Penna was happy to trust his colleague and award the spot kick.

“I think I’m the only coach to have had against the penalty from a VAR that wasn’t working,” Sarri added.

“La Penna explained to me that this is the regulation, but I don’t think it’s right.”

Giorgio Chiellini returned to the starting XI in Ferrara and although he was taken off shortly after the break, Sarri was happy with his captain’s efforts.

“He’s not able to play three games in six days just now,” the coach explained.

“We’ll evaluate which games are right for him.

“He played well today apart from a two or three minute nightmare, but that’s the price you pay for inactivity.

“After that he controlled the defence.”