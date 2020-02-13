Sarri: Juventus left the strikers too isolated

After a late penalty rescued a draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri lamented his side’s issues in the build up of play which hampered their strikers.

On top for the majority of the game, Milan took the lead 61 minutes in through Ante Rebic, who bagged his fifth of the season in all competitions.

Theo Hernandez was sent off with a quarter of the game left to play, before a Davide Calabria handball gave Ronaldo the chance to score from the penalty spot, which he did.

“We came out well in the first half, especially since we were under pressure from our opponents,” Sarri told the press.

“At times we kept the ball too much instead of passing. We left Ronaldo too isolated as well.

“We didn’t construct play well from the back, which would have helped out the midfielders. And this the forwards around themselves too isolated.

“We have to get the ball to Ronaldo in good positions as he has no problem scoring goals.”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said there was a foul in the build up to Juventus’ equalising penalty, but Sarri indicated Juventus should have had another in the game.

“There was also a penalty on Cuadrado ten minutes before,” Sarri went on. “It’s a penalty because there was an outstretched arm, and I could tell you I don’t like the rules, but they are they rules, so it is a penalty.”