Sarri trusts Cristiano Ronaldo to be ready after Sanremo attendance

Maurizio Sarri has no doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready to take on Hellas Verona this weekend despite being in attendance at Sanremo this week.

The Portuguese celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, and decided to enjoy the music festival.

“I haven’t seen Sanremo,” Sarri said at his press conference on Friday.

“I’ve heard that Georgina was good. I worked late and then watched a film to relax.

“Knowing him [Cristiano], he will have slept properly, I have no doubt.

“Today [Friday] he’ll show up and train in very good condition as he always has since returning from injury.”

Verona are in good form themselves though and held Lazio to a scoreless draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, and Sarri knows that a challenge awaits them.

“It’s clear they’re having a great season,” the Juve boss added, “they’ve been unbeaten for a long time.

“They have a high level coach, they’re an aggressive team and they do very well.

“I think it’s clear to our players that it’ll be a difficult game and we have to approach it at a good level.

“By underlining this I would underestimate the intelligence of my players.

“Their season is there for all to see.”