Sarri: Winning Serie A is an obligation, the Champions League is a dream

Maurizio Sarri feels that Juventus winning the Champions League is a dream scenario, whereas being crowned Italian champions is something they are expected to do.

Despite winning eight Serie A titles in a row, the Old Lady have fallen in two Champions League finals against Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

“In Italy we feel the obligation to win everything,” Sarri said ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon.

“In Europe there are teams with more power and strength than us.

“We’re one of ten or 12 teams who have the same goal, it’s a dream.

“The Champions League is a difficult dream to realise for Italian teams.

“Twenty years ago we were leaders and could overcome everything, but there’s nothing more beautiful than chasing a dream.”