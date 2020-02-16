Sassuolo v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Parma make the short trip to Reggio Emilia hoping to continue their unlikely pursuit of European football as they take on Sassuolo.

The pair have met seven times in all in Serie A, of which the Crociati have won four to the Neroverdi’s two.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four games though, winning their last two, and they’ve not won three on the bounce since December 2017 under Giuseppe Iachini.

Domenico Berardi could reach double figures for goals in a single Serie A season for his first time since 2014/15, and his first goal in Italy’s top tier came against Parma in October 2013.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Parma: Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Siligardi, Cornelius, Gervinho.