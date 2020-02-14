Sassuolo v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sassuolo aim to pick up three Serie A wins in succession for the first time in over two years when they welcome Parma to Reggio Emilia on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Chiriches, Traore, Tripaldelli.

Parma (4-3-3): Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Caprari.

Unavailable: Scozzarella, Inglese, Gervinho, Sepe.

KEY STATISTICS

– In seven Serie A meetings between Parma and Sassuolo, the Crociati (four) have managed to win twice as many games as the Neroverdi (two).

– Sassuolo have picked up six points in their last two Serie A games: the last time they won three league games in a row was back in December 2017, under Giuseppe Iachini.

– Sassuolo have found the net in each of their last 11 home games in Serie A – should they score in this game, they would establish a new record for consecutive games scored in at the Mapei Stadium in the Italian top flight.

– Parma suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lazio last time out in Serie A – the last time the Crociati failed to score in two consecutive league games was in April 2019, with the second of those games coming against Sassuolo.

– Despite conceding the most shots of any team in Serie A this season (426 – an average of 19 per game), Parma have conceded the fifth-fewest goals this term (30), behind Inter, Lazio, Juventus and Verona.

– Sassuolo have the third-highest pass completion rate in Serie A this season (85.8%), which also currently stands as their highest percentage in a single season in the Italian top flight.

– Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi could win three consecutive Serie A games for the first time in his coaching career, although he is winless against Parma in the Italian top flight (D1 L2).

– Francesco Caputo (11 league goals this term) is just the second Sassuolo player to have scored 10+ goals in the opening 23 matchdays of a Serie A season, after Domenico Berardi in the Neroverdi’s first ever season in the Italian top flight (2013/14)

– Berardi could reach double figures for goals in a single Serie A season for his first time since 2014/15 – indeed, he scored his first goal in the competition against Parma, back in October 2013.

– Andreas Cornelius has scored eight Serie A goals this term, the most for a Danish player in a single season since Jon Dahl Tomasson in 2003/04 (12) – the Parma forward scored his first goal in the Italian top flight against Sassuolo, back in September 2017.