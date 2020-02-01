Sassuolo v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place as they visit Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia this Saturday evening.

The Giallorossi are currently one point clear of Atalanta ahead of the Bergamaschi’s game against Genoa on Sunday.

History doesn’t bode well for Sassuolo though. Of the Serie A sides they’ve faced at least three times, Roma are the only team that the Neroverdi haven’t beaten in their 13 meetings.

Sassuolo have lost five of their six home matches against I Lupi, also scoring fewer home goals against them – one – than they have against any side they’ve played more than once at home.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Roma: Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Veretout, Cristante; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.