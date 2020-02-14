Sconcerti: Handanovic loss a huge advantage for Lazio

Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti believes that the prolonged absence of Samir Handanovic could prove to be to much for Inter when they face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The Nerazzurri have been without the Slovenian shot stopper since he fractured a finger during a training session at the beginning of February and it’s unlikely he will play any part in Sunday’s clash.

“I think the game will end 2-1. But I don’t know in whose favour,” Sconcerti said during an interview with TMW Radio Sport.

“It will depend a lot on who gets the first goal.”

“With Lulic and Handanovic both missing, I like Lazio more than Inter. The loss of the Slovenian will weigh more on Inter.”

The Aquile’s home record will make them favourites going into the contest, despite Inter sitting one point above them at the top of Serie A, as Simone Inzaghi’s team remain unbeaten at the Stadio Olimpico so far this term.